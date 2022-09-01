These Air Jordan Styles Are Reportedly Releasing in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that Jordan Brand’s 2023 release plans for its acclaimed Air Jordan line appears to have been spoiled on social media.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @Soleretriever and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared a series of mockup images surrounding the purported 2023 Air Jordan release lineup, with each of the styles reportedly hitting stores during the summer of next year.

The sneakers that are reportedly featured in the forthcoming lineup include the Air Jordan 1 in both its low and high-top variations, along with multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 3. Next up are a series of new Air Jordan 3 styles including a pair that references a player-exclusive colorway that was created for NBA legend Michael Jordan during his tenure as a member of the Washington Wizards.

Continuing the releases is the return of the coveted Air Jordan 4 “Thunder,” a popular colorway of the shoe that made its debut in 2006. There are also set of Air Jordan 5 Lows on the way including a Chicago Bulls-inspired Air Jordan 6 “Toro” and Air Jordan 7. The releases continue with the possible return of the beloved Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue” alongside two new Air Jordan 11 Low colorways. Completing the drops is a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13 and the classic “Laney” colorway of the Air Jordan 14 reimagined as a mid-top for the very first time.

Despite the early info shared by both @Soleretriever and @zSneakerheadz, the forthcoming 2023 Air Jordan drops have not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

