The Original Air Jordan 2 ‘Chicago’ Is Reportedly Returning in October

An original Air Jordan 2 colorway appears to be returning to stores this year.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early info that Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will return in the classic “Chicago” colorway in the fall.

The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” made its debut in 1994 and was co-designed by Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore. The model was originally crafted in Italy, featuring faux lizard skin panels on the upper.

The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” dons a white-based leather upper that’s coupled with red and black accents that are inspired by the Chicago Bulls’ team colors. According to the leaker account, the forthcoming release of the Jordan 2 will come with classic details including throwback packaging and box, a classic ‘Wings’ logo hangtag and a booklet similar to how the ’94 release. Rounding out the design of the shoe is a black foam midsole and a red and white outsole.

In addition to the purported return of the classic Air Jordan 2 style, the leaker account also revealed that the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” is also returning this holiday season. The shoe is expected to feature a vintage-inspired look and the overall shape of the shoe will closely resemble the pairs that launched in ’85.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” will hit shelves in October but the release has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

