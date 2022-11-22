Images of the Air Jordan 2 ‘Chicago’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The original Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is one of this year’s most anticipated releases from Jordan Brand and ahead of its drop, images of the sneaker have surfaced.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of this year’s release of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe in the iconic “Chicago” colorway.

The Air Jordan 2 was co-designed by industry veterans Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore and was originally crafted in Italy, featuring lizard skin-inspired panels on the upper. The “Chicago” iteration gets its look from the Chicago Bulls, a team that the NBA legend played for in the late ’80s and throughout the ’90s.

The AIr jordan 2 “Chicago” features a white-based leather upper, with subtle red accents on the heel tab and tongue. Contrasting black accents appear on the ankle collar, shoelaces, and midsole. The latest Jordan 2 release will come with classic details including throwback packaging and box, a classic ‘Wings’ logo hangtag and a booklet similar to the initial ’86 release.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” will hit retail on Dec. 30 in sizes for adults, grade school, pre-school, and toddlers. The sneaker will be available on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In addition to the release of the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago,” Jordan Brand has another Bulls-inspired Air Jordan style dropping next month. Jordan’s namesake brand also confirmed that the Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red” will be released in full-family sizing on Dec. 10. The shoe received an early launch on SNKRS this month, and sizes of the shoe sold out quickly.