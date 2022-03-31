Jordan Brand Restocked the Air Jordan 14 ‘Winterized’ — Here’s How to Get a Pair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand re-released the Air Jordan 14 “Winterized” yesterday and unlike previous restocks, sizes of the shoe are still available for retail.

The Air Jordan 14 “Winterized” debuted in October 2021 and unlike the silhouette’s basketball counterpart, this style was created to handle the harsh winter conditions. The shoe features a premium nubuck upper in brown and is coupled with dark brown accents on the tongue, the shield logo on the lateral side, and on the heel tab. Breaking up the look are infrared shoelaces along with matching insoles, a white midsole and a brown rubber outsole.

“Transport yourself back to the early 2000s with this classic color combination. Extra warm lining and textured leather keep you styled for the season. Its refined winterized twist stays rooted to the Air Jordan lineage. Are you ready for winter?” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 14 “Winterized.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 14 “Winterized” at the time of publication is available in sizes ranging from a men’s size 8 to a men’s size 10 and a men’s size 13 at Nike.com. The shoe comes with a $210 price tag.

Although the sneaker is still available on Nike’s website, fans can also pick up a pair of the Air Jordan 14 “Winterized” on StockX. At the time of publication, the shoe is reselling on the secondary marketplace for an average price of $232.