Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Next Week

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 is releasing soon.

Jordan Brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS launch calendar that a new “French Blue” rendition of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe is dropping before month’s end.

The latest Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” colorway dons a premium white tumbled leather upper that’s offset by vibrant blue nubuck underlays toward the heel counter and gray tumbled leather toe box. Adding a touch of color is a red Jumpman branding on the tongue and a holographic detail by the ankle collar. Rounding out the design is a blue and white panther paw-inspired outsole, which is a nod to NBA legend’s “Black Cat” nickname.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Vive la France! Dressed in French Blue and White (and accented with a red Jumpman on the tongue), this AJ13 elevates the edgy original from ’97 with a dose of pure Parisian flair,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” makeup will be released on Aug. 19 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will be available in full-family sizing including in adult ($200), big kids’ ($150), little kids’ ($90), and toddler sizing ($70).

In related Air Jordan news, the Latin musician J Balvin confirmed that his highly anticipated Air Jordan 2 collab will hit stores in mid-September.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike