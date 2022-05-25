A New Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 sneaker is reportedly releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared mock-up imagery of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s possibly making its retail debut before year’s end.

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” features a white leather panel at the midfoot and is offset with a gray leather toebox as well as a vibrant suede underlay panel toward the heel. The signature design of the Jordan 13 is the holographic detail by the ankle collar while red hits dress the Jumpman branding on the tongue. Rounding out the design is a blue and white midsole that’s inspired by panther paws along with a gray outsole below.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” will be released on Aug. 20. The aforementioned account states that the style will be available in full-family sizing, with the adult pairs retailing for $200. Although the early info was revealed by the account, the release has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, Union LA’s sold-out Air Jordan 2 “Grey Fog” collab is restocking on the Nike SNKRS app tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. Additional Air Jordan styles are also dropping this week, with the debut of the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” colorway this Friday along with the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” returning to shelves this Saturday for the first time since 2006.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike