Jordan Brand Refreshes the Air Jordan 13 With New ‘Del Sol’ Colorway

A bold new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 13 is hitting shelves soon.

Jordan Brand announced via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the latest Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” will drop mid-month in various sizing for different members of the family.

The new look of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium white leather upper that’s offset with bright yellow suede underlay panels toward the midfoot and heel. Adding to the bold execution is red Jumpman branding embroidered on the tongue as well as printed on the footbed. Capping off the look is a hologram on the ankle collar, a yellow midsole, and a black outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“When the sun beams down, life can feel a bit brighter and lighter. Passing along those good rays, the “Del Sol” Air Jordan 13 features a simple makeup with an OG look and packaging,” Jordan Brand wrote for the SNKRS product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” will be released on March 19 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The adult’s version of the shoe will retail for $200 while the little kids’ and toddler pairs will come with a $90 and $70 price tag, respectively.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” is returning in full-family sizing this Saturday in celebration of the style’s 25th anniversary. The shoe will be available on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike