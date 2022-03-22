Images of the Air Jordan 13 ‘Brave Blue’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 13 sneaker is coming soon.

Images of the Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” have emerged this week, which is a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe. According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the style is scheduled to hit shelves in spring ’22.

This new look for the Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker sports a black suede as the base of the upper that’s contrasted by blue woven overlay panels, which is also reflective when lights hit the surface. The standout detail of the silhouette is the holographic eye on the heel of the ankle collar along with a panther paw-inspired tooling as a nod to Jordan’s infamous “Black Cat” nickname. Despite the aforementioned pair being a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13, a similar style was released in the form of a low in 2017.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue."

In addition to the forthcoming Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” release, Jordan Brand also debuted the vibrant “Del Sol” colorway of the shoe in March, which was available in full-family sizing.

Although @zSneakerheadz on Instagram revealed that the shoe will be released on April 30, release details for the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” have not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the iconic Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” from 1985 is reportedly returning to shelves this fall.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue."

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue."

The heel's view of the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue."