Images of the Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoffs’ Have Surfaced

An iconic Air Jordan 12 style is returning to sneaker stores soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature basketball shoe in the original “Playoffs” colorway, a style that debuted in 1997.

Jordan Brand confirmed in December that the Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” will be returning in February as part of the brand’s spring 2022 Air Jordan retro collection to celebrate the shoe’s 25th anniversary. The sneaker will release in conjunction with this year’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH, which was the same location and event where the NBA legend first laced up the style in ’97.

The Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” features a black-based leather upper that’s contrasted by a white leather mudguard. Adding to the look are metallic silver accents on the midfoot and eyelets by the ankle collar. Rounding out the design is a white midsole and outsole.

“To celebrate the shoe, Jordan Brand is releasing the original playoff colorway of the Air Jordan XII in its OG specs. That’s OG everything — leather upper, mudguard, carbon fiber shank plate, everything. The timing points back to when the shoe debuted in Cleveland during All-Star Weekend in 1997. In February 2022, the shoe will release in — where else? — Cleveland during this year’s NBA All-Star Game,” Jordan Brand wrote about the shoe.

The Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” will be released at Jordan.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Feb. 19. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike