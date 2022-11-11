Air Jordan 12 ‘Cherry’ Is Releasing As a Golf Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand has turned another popular Air Jordan style into a golf shoe.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Unbreakablekicks shared images of the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry,” an original makeup of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature shoe that first hit retail in 1997.

The latest Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” features the traditional white leather upper but the look is offset by a red textured leather mudguard and matching red outsole. This version of the sneaker features a low-top cut and seven golf spikes on the outsole that’s designed specifically for the golf course. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this pair features special “Jordan Golf” branding on the heel’s pull tab.

The Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” debuted in 1997 and is one of the five original colorways of the shoe to launch in the mid-90s. The basketball version of the Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” last released in 2009 and on the “stock market of things” StockX, the lowest asking price for the shoe is selling for $685 for a men’s size 11 and upwards of $3,356 for a men’s size 8.5.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” will be released before year’s end and will come with a $220 price tag. At the time of publication, release details for the golf sneaker has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, A Ma Maniére’s forthcoming Air Jordan 12 collab has surfaced in a new white-based colorway ahead of its purported 2023 release. The sneaker retailer also has a new Air Jordan 4 collab dropping before month’s end.