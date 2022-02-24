Jordan Brand Updates the Classic Air Jordan 12 ‘Taxi’ as a Golf Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

An acclaimed Air Jordan 12 style is getting an update.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi” this week, a new version of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s designed specifically for the golf course.

The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi” dons a two-tone color scheme that’s identical to its basketball counterpart. The upper features a white-based leather upper that’s coupled with a black mudguard. Unlike the basketball version of the shoe, golf Jumpman branding on the heel tab and printed on the footbed. The shoe’s standout design is the outsole, which incorporates several spike cleats for traction and stability for the golf course.

According to @J23app on Twitter, the Air Jordan 12 Low “Golf” will be released on March 11 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers but the release details have not yet been confirmed by the brand.

The Air Jordan 12 was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and first released in 1996. The aforementioned “Taxi” iteration was one of five makeups that were available when the shoe made its retail debut.

Prior to the release of the aforementioned Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi,” Jordan Brand also gave the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” an update for the golf course in January. The classic style was also joined by a new “Wolf Grey” makeup.

