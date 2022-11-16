Air Jordan 11 ‘Varsity Red’ Drops Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand gave fans the opportunity to buy the Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red” early for tuning into its SNKRS Live: Heating Up event via the Nike SNKRS app yesterday and as expected, sizes for the shoe sold out quickly.

Michael Jordan’s namesake brand announced on the SNKRS release calendar that MJ’s popular signature basketball shoe will be dropping again in mid-December.

The Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red” features a simple color scheme, with a white-based mesh upper and is coupled with varsity red accents including on the premium patent leather mudguard and sock liner. The iconic Jumpman branding is embroidered by the ankle collar and is also printed on the footbed. Completing the look is a white foam midsole and a translucent outsole.

“Let’s cut to the chase—the AJ11 is all-time. MJ won 72 games and a title while wearing ’em. Now, the icon returns in classic Chicago colors: Varsity Red and White. From its slick patent leather mudguard to the frosted outsole, this Tinker Hatfield design brings the off-court allure. And for the final touch? Full-length Air cushioning is the cherry on top (er, bottom),” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red” will be released on Dec. 10 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will be available in full-family sizes including in adult ($225) down to infant sizing ($60).

