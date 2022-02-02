The Air Jordan 11 ‘Cherry’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Air Jordan releases, few are more anticipated than the annual launch of the Air Jordan 11 that hit shelves during the holiday season. Although we’re only in February, reports are already swirling about this year’s drop.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles have revealed on Instagram that Michael Jordan’s 11th signature basketball shoe is releasing in a new “Cherry” colorway during the holiday season this year for a retail price of $225. Given its far-out release date, images of the purported style have not yet surfaced but the aforementioned accounts shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe to give fans an idea of what’s releasing.

The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” will sport a predominantly white mesh-based upper that’s coupled with matching leather overlay panels and shoelaces. The shoe’s standout element is the red accents on the ankle collar’s Jumpman branding as well as the patent leather mudguard. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a translucent outsole.

In December, Jordan Brand reissued the classic Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” in celebration of the style’s 10-year anniversary alongside the innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue.”

At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has not yet announced that the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” will be released this holiday season.

In related Air Jordan news, the brand is re-releasing the classic Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” this month in conjunction with the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH, which was the same location and event where the NBA legend first laced up the style in ’97.