Jordan Brand Turns the Air Jordan 1 Mid Inside-Out

Jordan Brand has recently been going experimental with the new Air Jordan styles it has been releasing.

After delivering the Air Jordan 3 “Patchwork” on Cyber Monday in November, product images of Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe have emerged in an “Inside Out” colorway.

As the name of the style suggests, the Jordan 1 Mid “Inside Out” appears to have flipped the interior of the upper and now is featured on the exterior of the shoe. The pair dons a predominantly white nylon upper that’s coupled with various gray shades throughout the suede panels while subtle hits of orange appear on the Swoosh branding on the sides. Continuing the inside-out theme is a white foam ankle collar and tongue along with sail shoelaces. Rounding out the look is s sail foam midsole and a gray rubber outsole.

Although images of the shoe have surfaced, the release of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Inside Out” has not yet been revealed by Jordan Brand but the pair is expected to arrive at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers soon.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Inside Out.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Inside Out.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Inside Out.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Inside Out.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Inside Out.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the brand has confirmed via the SNKRS app that it will drop a special “CNY” iteration of the Air Jordan 6 Low next week in celebration of Chinese New Year and the Year of the Tiger. The shoe will be released via SNKRS on Feb. 4 for a retail price of $200.