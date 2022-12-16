Images of the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Year of the Rabbit’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand’s plans to celebrate Lunar New Year in 2023 continues to be spoiled as yet another Air Jordan style that’s designated for the annual holiday has surfaced on social media.

After images of the Air Jordan 23 “Year of the Rabbit” surfaced this week, sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Long7ze shared images on Instagram yesterday of the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low “Year of the Rabbit” colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Year of the Rabbit” appears to be inspired by the look of the rabbit itself, with a premium white suede upper that’s coupled with earthy hairy suede overlay panels including brown at the forefoot, eyelets, and ankle collar and gray on the heel counter. Additional details include a tan Swoosh logo on the sides, gold “Wings” logo on the heel tab and hairy suede shoelaces. According to the back of the tongue tag, the style is limited to only 5,000 pairs. Finishing off the look of the shoe is a tan midsole and a brown semi-translucent outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Year of the Rabbit” will be released in spring 2023 at select Jordan Brand retailers. At the time of publication, release details for the limited style has not yet been announced by Michael Jordan’s namesake brand.

In related Air Jordan 1 news, top-charting rapper Travis Scott has teamed up with Jordan Brand this week for the release of their latest Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” collab. As expected, the shoe sold out instantly, but it is available on StockX for an average resale price of $1,017.