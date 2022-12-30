Images of the South Korea-Exclusive Air Jordan 1 ‘SNKRS Day’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new Air Jordan 1 colorway celebrating Nike’s SNKRS Day is dropping soon.

Product images of the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day” have emerged, which is a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that reportedly celebrates SNKRS Day in South Korea. Every year since 2017, the sportswear giant celebrates the existence of the SNKRS app on Aug. 8 with special footwear and apparel drops. For 2023, the celebration will include this new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day” sports a bevy of neutral tones starting with a sail leather toe box and a matching ankle collar in suede. Adding to the look are gray tumbled leather overlay panels, a brown mid-panel, and sail Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe’s standout element is a special bird embroidery on the heel of the left shoe, while the signature Air Jordan Wings logo appears on the right pair. Completing the look is a sail-colored midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

Despite images of the sneaker surfacing, release details for this Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day” have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, images of a forthcoming Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low sneaker collab have emerged on social media.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike