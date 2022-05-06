Images of the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Mystic Navy’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 is on the way.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Mr_Unloved1s shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Mystic Navy,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting shelves this summer.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Mystic Navy” wears a two-tone color scheme on the upper, with black leather appearing on the mudguard and midfoot while blue accents dress the toe box, heel counter, and Swoosh branding on the sides. Completing the look are black shoelaces, a white midsole and a blue rubber outsole. The images also show that the shoe will come with a separate pair of blue shoelaces.

The beloved Air Jordan 1 sneaker was designed by the legendary Peter Moore in the ’80s and is still one of the most popular silhouettes from MJ’s signature line. Moore, who passed away last week, was also the architect behind the classic Nike Dunk.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Moore, an iconic designer, whose legacy will forever be connected to Jordan Brand, and the sneaker culture he helped to create. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Moore family during this time,” Howard White, SVP of Jordan Brand, said in a statement about Moore’s passing.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Mystic Navy” will be released at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers this summer. At the time of publication, the release of the shoe has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related news, the coveted Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” is reportedly returning to shelves this fall.