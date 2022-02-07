The Resale for the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Mighty Swooshers’ Is Triple the Retail Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Mighty Swooshers” dropped in October and the style continues to be one of the most popular sneaker releases from Jordan Brand. For fans who are still searching for the sold-out look, they can still buy a pair now on the resale market and prices for the shoe aren’t astronomically high.

On the “Stock market of things” StockX, for instance, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Mighty Swooshers” is selling for an average price of $228 at the time of publication, which is twice its $110 retail price. The current lowest asking price of the shoe is $234 for a men’s sizing 14 and on the opposite side of the spectrum, a men’s size 16 is going for $961.

The same shoe is also available on GOAT and the lowest asking price for the style at the time of publication is $275 for a men’s size 14 and prices go up to $1,999 for a men’s size 6.5.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Mighty Swooshers.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Mighty Swooshers” dons a blue-based color scheme with a lighter shade of the hue dressing the upper’s quarter panels and forefoot while a darker blue covers the toe box and heel counter. Adding to the design are patent leather Swoosh branding on the sides and on the eye stay. The shoe’s standout detail is the comic-book-inspired graphic on the translucent outsole.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” is returning soon.