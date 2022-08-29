The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf ‘Royal Toe’ Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand has turned a popular Air Jordan 1 style into a golf shoe for an upcoming release.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared product images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Royal Toe” colorway on Instagram, which is a popular iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting stores this year.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Royal Toe” colorway made its retail debut in May 2020 and remains one of the most popular iterations of the shoe to date. For the forthcoming golf shoe, it borrows the exact color scheme of the aforementioned release, with a white-based leather upper along with royal blue hits at the forefoot and heel counter. The shoe also features black panels including on the Swoosh, the eyelets, and mudguard. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a modified outsole that’s designed for the golf course.

Despite an early look at the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Royal Toe” that was shared by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

For sneaker fans who aren’t interested in waiting for a pair, you can pick up the Air Jordan 1 High “Royal Toe” from 2020 now on the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the shoe is reselling for $308 at the time of writing, with the lowest asking price at $268 for a men’s size 9.5

In related Air Jordan news, a new “Stealth” colorway of the popular Air Jordan 1 High sneaker is releasing tomorrow via SNKRS. The shoe will retail for $180.