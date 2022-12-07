Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Toe’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

An iconic Air Jordan 1 style is reportedly coming back in 2023.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared a mock-up depiction of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe,” a purported colorway that’s reportedly hitting retail in July. The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” colorway was originally released in 1985 in the form of a high and is designed to match the team colors of the Chicago Bulls, which Michael Jordan was playing for during a majority of his professional career.

The forthcoming version of the Air Jordan 1 will reportedly take the classic color scheme and apply it to the low top version of the silhouette, with a standard white-based leather upper, black overlay panels at the forefoot, and red accents on the heel. Traditional “Nike Air” branding is expected to appear on the tongue tag while the classic Air Jordan “Wings” logo appears on the heel tab. The look will be completed with a white midsole and a red outsole. According to the account, the style will be available in both adults and grade school sizing.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe” will be released at select Jordan Brand retailers on July 28, 2023. At the time of publication, the release of the shoe has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

For those who aren’t interested in waiting until 2023 for a pair, the Air Jordan 1 High “Black Toe” from 2016 is available now on StockX. The lowest asking price for the shoe at the time of publication is $559 for a men’s size 12, with prices reaching upwards of $1,317 for a men’s size 12.5.