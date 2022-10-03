A Birkin Bag-Inspired Air Jordan 1 High Could Release This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new premium iteration of the ever-popular Air Jordan 1 could be hitting stores soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared an early look at the Air Jordan 1 High Women’s “Starfish” on Instagram yesterday, a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s set to hit stores before month’s end.

According to the account, this women’s exclusive look is inspired by luxury Birkin handbags as the shoe features a premium leather construction on the upper. The color scheme itself references the uniforms that MJ wore during a backboard-shattering dunk at a 1985 exhibition game in Italy and this pair is the latest drop for the brand’s ongoing “Shattered Backboard” series.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High Women’s “Starfish.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Bring your next-level game and let it rain. Inspired by the ’85 kit His Airness wore during an exhibition tour in Italy (and his awe-inspiring, glass-shattering dunk), these shoes pair Italian couture with MJ’s undeniable style. Super-luxe, semi-matt faux leather and embossed leather make the world your runway while large-gauge stitching boosts your off-court power. Finishing it off, the plush, fleece-lined collar keeps you flying first class,” Jordan Brand wrote for the SNKRS product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 High Women’s “Starfish” is available at Nike.com in Finland at the time of writing and according to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the style will be released in the States on Oct. 27 for $180.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High Women’s “Starfish.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

