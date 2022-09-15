Jordan Brand Surprise Released the Air Jordan 1 ‘Taxi’ — But It’s Releasing Again on SNKRS

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand quietly released the new Air Jordan 1 High “Taxi” on the Nike SNKRS app at 12 p.m. ET yesterday, but for sneaker fans who missed out on the early drop, they’ll have another chance soon.

The sportswear brand confirmed via the SNKRS launch calendar that the new “Taxi” iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will launch again before month’s end.

As the name of the look suggests, the signature detail on the Air Jordan 1 High “Taxi” are the yellow accents on the shoe resembling the look of a taxi cab. The shoe also dons a traditional color blocking reminiscent of the original “Black Toe” colorway, with white quarter panels and black hits on the mudguard, eyelets, and ankle collar. Breaking up the look is a white midsole and a yellow outsole.

“No need to call for a ride, the AJ1 “Taxi” will get you where you need to go. Donning Taxi yellow on the toe, heel, and outsole against crisp Black overlays, this classic take on the shoe that launched MJ’s signature line looks right at home on your city’s streets,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the style.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Taxi” will be released in adult’s sizing on Sept. 24 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $180 price tag.

In related Air Jordan news, Travis Scott reportedly has an Air Jordan 7 collab in the works.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Taxi.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Taxi.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike