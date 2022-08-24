Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 High ‘Stealth’ Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand is introducing a new iteration of its iconic Air Jordan 1 in August.

The athletic brand revealed on the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 1 High “Stealth” before month’s end.

The latest look of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe dons a simple two-tone white and gray color scheme, with the white tones dominating a majority of the forefoot and gray shades covering the heel counter and Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe also comes with gray shoelaces while the look is completed with a white midsole and a black outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Stealth.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“‘Quality inspired by the greatest player ever.’ That pretty much sums up MJ’s original signature shoe, dressed down in an understated colorway,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

In addition to the aforementioned Air Jordan 1 High, the Air Jordan 12 is also set to release in a new “Stealth” colorway this week via SNKRS.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Stealth” is launching on Aug. 30 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. Adult sizing will retail for $180. Additionally, the shoe will come in big kids’ sizing and will retail for $140.

In related Air Jordan news, Parisian football club Paris Saint-Germain is releasing its own Air Jordan 5 Low collab via SNKRS next month.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Stealth.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 High “Stealth.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike