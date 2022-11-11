The Air Jordan 1 High ‘Skyline’ Gets a First Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The ever-popular Air Jordan 1 is dropping in a new gradient colorway soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz reposted images and videos of the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” on Instagram yesterday, which were originally shared by leaker accounts @sneakertigger and @ryivibes.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” dons a white-based leather upper, but the standout design is the gradient color blocking on the overlay panels fading from purple to red. Breaking up the colorful execution is the signature Swoosh branding on the sides in black, along with a matching ankle collar and shoelaces. The look is completed with a white midsole and a black outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” colorway is inspired by a photo of the NBA legend Michael Jordan he took prior to the 1984 Olympics of him posing in his iconic “Jumpman” pose while the Chicago skyline appears in the background.

Per @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” will be released on March 18, 2023 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe is expected to retail for $180. At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release details for this new gradient colorway of MJ’s popular signature shoe.

In related Air Jordan news, sneaker retailer A Ma Maniére has confirmed the release of its much anticipated Air Jordan 4 collab. The project was made available this week when the retailer asked sneaker fans to share a video on Instagram or Twitter voicing the social issues that are most important to them coinciding with Election Day. The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 collab is also launching on Nov. 17 at amamaniere.com.