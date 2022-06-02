Images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Chicago Reimagined’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

An original iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 High is reportedly returning to stores before year’s end and now, a first look at the shoe has surfaced ahead of its release.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @Sneakertigger, @Mr_Unloved1s, and @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined,” which is the latest take on the original “Chicago” makeup of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that debuted in 1985.

The images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” reveal that the shoe will feature its original white-based leather upper that’s coupled with red and black accents that are inspired by the Chicago Bulls’ team colors. Unlike previous versions of the iconic style, the forthcoming pair will feature cracked leather panels on the upper to give the shoe a vintage look. According to the accounts, the shoe also features an updated “Wings” logo by the ankle collar along with an improved toe box shape.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” will be released in full-family sizing on Oct. 29. Although the info was revealed, the release of the shoe has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

For fans who aren’t waiting until October to buy a pair, fans can cop the 2015 release now on the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the shoe is selling for an average price of $1,971, with the lowest asking price for the coveted style at the time of publication being $1,800 for a men’s size 15. Prices for the shoe go as high as $2,824 for a men’s size 7.