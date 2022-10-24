The Air Jordan 1 High ‘Lost and Found’ Is Releasing in Sizes For the Entire Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of this year’s most anticipated Air Jordan releases is the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found,” a new version of the beloved silhouette’s classic “Chicago” colorway. After getting a first look in June, product images of the forthcoming style have surfaced on social media, revealing that the shoe will launch in full-family sizing.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found” on Instagram yesterday. The images reveal that the shoe will be available in adult, big kids, little kids, and toddler sizing.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found” color scheme draws inspiration from the Chicago Bulls team colors, which was the team that Michael Jordan was part of during the ’80s and ’90s. The sneaker dons a traditional white-based leather upper and is coupled with red overlay panels while black accents appear on the Swoosh branding and ankle collar. The shoe’s standout detail is the crackled leather effect that appears throughout the entirety of the upper to give the sneaker a vintage look. Completing the design is a white midsole and a red outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found” is scheduled to hit retail on Nov. 19 via SNKRS. At the time of publication, release details for the sneaker have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” colorway is dropping on Nov. 11 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $225.