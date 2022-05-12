Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 High ‘Heritage’ In May

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 sneaker is coming soon.

Jordan Brand announced on Nike’s SNKRS release calendar that the new Air Jordan 1 High “Heritage” colorway will hit shelves before month’s end.

The latest “Heritage” iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe to release dons a color scheme that longtime fans of the brand will appreciate as it sports a white, red, and black color combination that’s reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls and MJ’s heyday with the NBA franchise.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Heritage” dons a predominantly white leather upper that’s contrasted by red hits on the toe box, the Swoosh branding on the sides, and heel counter. Breaking up the look are black accents on the ankle collar along with matching shoelaces. Adding to the simple execution are a white midsole and a solid red outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Heritage.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 1 was designed by the late Peter Moore, who passed away last month at the age of 78. In addition to the Jordan 1, the legendary footwear designer also conceptualized the iconic Nike Dunk.

“These colors run deep within Jordan Brand’s DNA. University Red, Black, and White are instantly identifiable with the Jumpman, but they’ve never been combined like this before … Designed for a timeless silhouette like the Air Jordan 1, this simple array of classic colors pop in championship harmony,” Jordan Brand wrote for the SNKRS product description of the style.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Heritage” will be released via SNKRS on May 25 at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $170.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Heritage.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 High “Heritage.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 1 High “Heritage.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike