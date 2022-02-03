Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 High ‘Dark Marina Blue’ This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 High is hitting shelves soon.

Jordan Brand announced via the SNKRS launch calendar that Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe will release in a new “Dark Marina Blue” colorway before month’s end.

The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High dons a classic two-tone color blocking with black working its way onto the base of the leather upper and is offset by dark marina blue hues on the overlay panels as well as on the Swoosh branding and shoelaces. Breaking up the mostly two-tone look is a white “Nike Air” tongue tag and a matching footbed. Completing the look is a white midsole and a blue rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Dark Marina Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“The Air Jordan 1 returns in 2022 with OG color-blocking and heritage styling, but adds a new color to its historical lineage: Dark Marina Blue. While the world-famous Air Jordan 1 stance and shape remain the same, this beloved retro makeup features a new flavor,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Dark Marina Blue” will be released on Feb. 16 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The sneaker will be available in adults’ ($170) and big kids’ ($130) sizing.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Dark Marina Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 High “Dark Marina Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 High “Dark Marina Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 High “Dark Marina Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” is returning to shelves soon after images of the shoe have emerged.