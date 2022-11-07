How to Buy the Air Jordan 1 High ‘Chicago’ Returning This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sneaker fans won’t have to wait much longer before they can get their hands on the highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.”

After product images of the forthcoming drop surfaced last month, Jordan Brand has announced on the SNKRS release calendar that the original colorway of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe is returning to retail on Nov. 19. The brand also confirmed that select SNKRS users to receive exclusive access to buy a pair tomorrow. The offer will go out to users who have entered and lost at least 20 different Air Jordan 1 High releases on SNKRS prior to this release.

This year’s version of the classic Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” features crackled leather details throughout the entirety of the upper to give the shoe a vintage look. The style dons a sail-based leather upper and is offset by red and black accents. Adding to the throwback aesthetic is a sail midsole and an aged outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“The AJ1 ‘Chicago’ reunites you with a classic colorway that’s gone through a bit of a journey. From the weathered box (check out those throwback ads) to the cracked leather accents, these kicks deliver big on original ’80s vibes. No detail is overlooked—an ‘old, hand-written’ receipt pairs with an aged Sail midsole, letting you step back to the beginning of the hoops revolution,” Jordan Brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” will be released on Nov. 19 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will be available in full-family sizing, with prices ranging between $50 to $180.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike