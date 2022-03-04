The Classic Air Jordan 1 High ‘Chicago’ Is Reportedly Returning This Year

The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.

An iconic Air Jordan 1 style appears to be making its way onto sneaker shelves in 2022.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zsneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles shared images of Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker in the classic “Chicago” colorway on Instagram yesterday, a style that was first released in 1985. According to the aforementioned accounts, the coveted Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” will return this holiday season.

The Jordan 1 High “Chicago” features a white-based leather upper that’s coupled with red overlay panels as well as black accents on the ankle collar and Swoosh branding, which takes inspiration from the Chicago Bulls team hues.

In addition to sharing the purported release info, @zsneakerheadz also revealed that the forthcoming drop will feature a vintage-inspired look and the overall shape of the shoe will closely resemble the pairs that launched in ’85. The account also revealed on the Instagram caption that the toe box will be “improved” but details surrounding the upgrade weren’t shared.

Although @zsneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles shared the early info on Instagram, the rerelease of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for this year’s drop, they can buy a pair from 2015 now on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” is $1,750 for a men’s size 13 and a high bid of $2,224 for a men’s size 9.

In related Air Jordan news, the beloved Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” is returning on March 11 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $210.