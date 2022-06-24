The Air Jordan 1 High ‘Bleached Coral’ Arrives Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

More colorways of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 are hitting stores soon.

In addition to Zion Williamson releasing his own “Voodoo” colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe soon, Jordan Brand revealed on the Nike SNKRS app that the popular high-top version of the silhouette is also launching in a new “Bleached Coral” makeup in July.

The look of the Air Jordan 1 High “Bleached Coral” starts off with a white-based leather upper and is offset by the shoe’s original “Black Toe” color blocking, with gray suede heel counter and black overlay panels at the forefoot and eyestay. The style gets its name from the pink hits covering the “Nike Air” tongue tag and the footbed. Wrapping up the look of the shoe is a traditional white midsole and a gray outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Bleached Coral.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“The Air Jordan 1 and its OG makeups may be the pinnacle of retro MJ lore, but that doesn’t mean the timeless silhouette can’t receive a refresh. Covered in heritage Jordan Brand colors recalling past styles — like a Black Toe and Grey Fog lower heel with premium White underlays — the Air Jordan 1 “Bleached Coral” is a modern arrangement in makeup and placement,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Bleached Coral” will be released via SNKRS on July 2 at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will be available in adult ($170) and big kids’ ($130) sizing.

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 High “Bleached Coral.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 1 High “Bleached Coral.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike