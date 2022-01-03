A Pair of Air Jordan 1 Golf Shoes Are Releasing Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand has recently turned several of its popular Air Jordan silhouettes into golf shoes and continuing that trend is a pair of Air Jordan 1 Golf styles coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Golf on Instagram yesterday, which revealed the silhouette in the classic “Chicago” and the new “Wolf Grey” makeups.

The first “Chicago” iteration of the shoe features a low-cut white leather upper that’s coupled with red overlay panels on the mudguard, eyestay and heel counter along with a black Swoosh branding on the sides. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this variation of the Jordan 1 features “Golf” branding on the tongue tag and footbed while the outsole has been modified for the links. The Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” debuted in 1985 and the color scheme used was designed to mimic the hues featured on the Chicago Bulls uniforms.

The “Wolf Grey” colorway wears a two-tone gray leather upper and is offset by a darker shade dressing the overlay panels. The aforementioned “Golf” branding also makes its way onto the tongue tag and insole on the gray-based style before the look is broken up with the black Swoosh branding on each side along with a white midsole and a translucent outsole.

Although images of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf styles were shared by zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the release info for the sneakers has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand will deliver the latest Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” this Saturday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $190.