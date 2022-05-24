The Air Jordan 1 Element ‘Light Curry’ Has Sold Out — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Air Jordan 1 Element “Light Curry” is one of the most anticipated sneaker releases of this month so it should come as no surprise that the shoe sold out shortly after it was released today on the Nike SNKRS app. For fans who missed out on copping a pair this morning, you can still buy a pair on the resale market now and certain sizes are below their retail price.

On the “Stock market of things” StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 1 Element “Light Curry” at the time of publication is $178 for a men’s size 7.5 while a men’s size 8 is going for $181 despite the shoe retailing for $200. On the opposite side of the price spectrum, the shoe goes for as high as $498 for a men’s size 17.

“Shift into casual mode with the Air Jordan 1 Element. Rich with iconic hoops heritage, the wardrobe staple steps up its game with GORE-TEX material and buttery nubuck leather overlays. A reflective Swoosh shines along the sides,” Jordan Brand wrote for the SNKRS product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Element “Light Curry” features a sail GORE-TEX upper that’s paired with vibrant gold nubuck overlay panels that are designed to handle various weather elements. Adding a touch of contrast is a black tongue with matching shoelaces and ankle collar, a 3M reflective Swoosh branding on both the lateral and medial sides while a white midsole and a multicolored outsole sit underneath.