Adidas’ Strawberry and Chocolate-Inspired Forum Colorway Is Available at Discount

One of the more popular Forum releases from Adidas Originals is a chocolate-dipped strawberries colorway of the shoe that dropped this year. For those who are searching for a pair, the shoe is still available and at a discounted price.

Available now on the German sportswear giant’s website is the Adidas Forum Mid in the “Cloud White/Light Pink/Pantone” colorway. The shoe features a white leather upper and is offset by brown nubuck overlay panels and soft pink accents on the Three Stripes branding. According to the brand, the sneaker is made from recycled content that was generated from production waste including cutting scraps, and post-consumer household waste.

In addition to the Mid, a low-top version of the style was also available in women’s sizing, but the pair is sold out at the time of publication.

The chocolate-covered strawberry-inspired Adidas Forum Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“What’s better than chocolate-dipped strawberries? Not much, except maybe these adidas Forum shoes. A celebration of perfect pairings, they bring chocolate- and strawberry-inspired colors to your shoes, plus a hidden message under the strap that reads ‘be the chocolate to my strawberry.’ Every time you lace into these luxurious leather sneakers, you might just fall in love,” Adidas wrote for the product description of the discounted. Forum colorway.

The chocolate-dipped strawberries-inspired Adidas Forum Mid is available now at Adidas.com in select sizes. The shoe came with a $120 price tag, but is now discounted to $60.

In related Adidas news, the brand just dropped a new Forum Low colorway that’s inspired by the classic Christmas film “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”