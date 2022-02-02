A Trio of Adidas Yeezy Styles Are Reportedly Releasing in March

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If the previous releases of the Adidas Yeezy Slides have alluded you, there may be more opportunities to grab a pair soon.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, a new “Onyx” iteration of the acclaimed Yeezy Slides will hit shelves in March alongside the return of the “Pure” and “Ochre” makeups. Each pair dons a tonal color scheme, with the first pair dressed in a stealthy black hue. The “Pure” and “Ochre” colorways of the slipper sport a respective beige and brown colorway, which last dropped on Dec. 13, 2021.

The Adidas Yeezy Slide is constructed of injected EVA foam to provide lightweight durability and is paired with a soft top layer in the footbed that offers immediate step-in comfort. The outsole traction features grooves that provide flexibility and traction.

According to the aforementioned sneaker leak account, the Adidas Yeezy Slides in the “Onyx” makeup will drop in March, while the “Pure” and “Ochre” styles will restock in full-family sizing on March 7 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists.

Although @Yeezyinfluence shared the early info on Instagram, the release of the three Adidas Yeezy Slides has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Slides “Ochre.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In related Adidas Yeezy news, an all-black “Onyx” colorway of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is reportedly arriving this spring. In addition to the early info that surfaced of the forthcoming style, the shoe will wear a stealthy black Primeknit upper with matching shoelaces and full-length Boost midsole.