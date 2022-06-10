Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon.

The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July.

The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style is dressed in a light brown color scheme that covers the midfoot strap and down to the EVA-cushioned midsole and textured outsole. Also making its way back to stores next month is the “Resin” iteration of the slide, which also dons a monochromatic look but this time in a light green hue. The final makeup of the Adidas Yeezy Slide that’s expected to launch next month is the stealthy “Onyx” iteration, which made its retail debut in March.

According to @Yeezyinfluence, the Adidas Yeezy Slides in the “Bone,” “Onyx,” and “Resin” iterations will be available in July at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists but a specific date has not yet been announced by the Three Stripes. The retail pricing for the three styles will vary between $50 and $70.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, Adidas announced via its Yeezy release calendar that there are several Yeezy styles that are launching this week including the “Slate Azure” colorway of the Yeezy Bsktbl Knit shoe. Also dropping tomorrow is the Yeezy Foam Runner “Desert Sand” that will be available in full-family sizing.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Bsktbl Knit “Slate Azure.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas