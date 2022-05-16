A Trio of Adidas Yeezy Slide Colorways Are Restocking Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas is getting sneaker fans prepared for the warmer weather by restocking its popular Yeezy Slides.

The German sportswear giant confirmed that three popular Yeezy Slide styles are restocking today via the Adidas Yeezy release calendar. The looks include the “Pure,” “Glow Green” and “Onyx” iterations of the acclaimed slide, with each makeup available in full-family sizing.

The Adidas Yeezy Slide is constructed entirely of a soft EVA foam starting with the midfoot band and extending down to the underfoot for lightweight durability. Adding to the design is a rigid outsole that incorporates strategic groove placement providing comfort and traction. The infant’s version of the slides is different from the adult and kids pairs as it also features a strap on the heel for stability.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Slide “Glow Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Pure” dons a tonal beige color scheme and on the opposite side of the color spectrum, the “Glow Green” iteration of the slide wears a vibrant green-based hue. Rounding up the releases is the “Onyx” colorway, which sports a stealthy black makeup.

The Adidas Yeezy Slides in the “Pure,” “Glow Green” and “Onyx” colorways will be released today at Adidas.com/Yeezy at 10:30 a.m. ET, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The adult pair will retail for $70 while the kids’ and infant’s sizing of the slides will retail for $50, and $40, respectively.

