The Adidas Yeezy Slide ‘Flax’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Month

Sneaker fans who can’t get enough of the Adidas Yeezy Slides will reportedly have another style to look forward to soon.

After releasing a barrage of Adidas Yeezys last week for the brand’s annual Yeezy Day event, sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence revealed on Instagram that a new “Flax” iteration of Kanye West’s beloved slippers are releasing before month’s end.

The images shared by the aforementioned account show that the Adidas Yeezy Slide “Flax” will be available in full-family sizing, which includes adults, kids, and toddler sizes. This latest rendition of the slides don a brown-based color scheme throughout the entirety of the silhouette, which is constructed of a soft EVA foam including on the midsole. The toddler version of the slides will be the only pair to feature a strap on the heel for stability.

The Adidas Yeezy Slide debuted in the “Bone” colorway December 2019 and since then, new renditions of the slides continue to release. Prior to the “Flax” release, the Adidas Yeezy Slides dropped in the “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways last month.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Slide “Flax” will be released on Aug. 22 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Adidas Confirmed app, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The retail pricing for the slides will retail between $40 to $70. At the time of publication, the release of the slides has not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted “Vanta” colorway of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 sneaker, which initially made its retail debut in May 2019, is reportedly returning to sneaker stores this month.