Adidas Will Deliver the Yeezy Slide ‘Bone’ in Full-Family Sizes This Week

Adidas keeps the Yeezy releases coming this week with the restock of a sold-out Yeezy Slide colorway.

The German sportswear brand revealed on its Yeezy release calendar that Kanye West’s beloved Yeezy Slide is returning to shelves in the sold-out “Bone” makeup before week’s end.

The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” made its retail debut in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the Yeezy Slides to hit stores. This iteration of the slide is dressed in a light brown color scheme that covers the midfoot strap and down to the EVA-cushioned midsole and textured outsole. The latest release of the Yeezy Slide “Bone” iteration will be available in sizes for the entire family, including in adult’s, kid’s, and infant’s sizes. Unlike the first two versions of the slides, the infant’s pairs will feature a strap on the heel that will help keep the slides in-place.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Joining the Yeezy Slide “Bone” restock is the retail debut of the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Analog” and the Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Salt” dropping tomorrow and Saturday, respectively.

The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” will be restocked on Friday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, the Confirmed app, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The adult’s version of the slide will retail for $70 while the kid’s and infant’s versions will retail for $50 and $50, respectively.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, a new “Hi-Res Coral” colorway of the Yeezy QNTM is reportedly releasing soon.

The kid’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas