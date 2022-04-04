The Adidas Yeezy QNTM ‘Mono Carbon’ Arrives This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the popular Adidas Yeezy QNTM is hitting shelves soon.

After getting a first look at the shoe last month, the sportswear giant shared images of the forthcoming Yeezy QNTM “Mono Carbon” on its Yeezy release calendar today along with the shoe’s launch date.

The latest iteration of Kanye West’s basketball-inspired lifestyle shoe dons a predominantly gray mesh upper with various striped details throughout the midfoot. Breaking up the look is an extended navy neoprene ankle collar for support while a 3M reflective panel appears on the heel. Completing the look are gray shoelaces, a light gray suede overlay panel at the forefoot, a full-length Boost midsole, and a semi-translucent outsole.

In addition to the confirmed release of the Yeezy QNTM “Mono Carbon,” there are more purported Adidas Yeezy releases arriving in April including the highly anticipated return of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” and the debut of the Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” and the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Geode.”

The Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Mono Carbon” will be released exclusively in North America on April 7 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will be available in adult sizing and will come with a $260 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” is reportedly returning to stores this year after the first look at this year’s reissue surfaced on social media.

