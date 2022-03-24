The Adidas Yeezy QNTM ‘Mono Carbon’ Is Reportedly Releasing in April

Kanye West out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 2022.

A new iteration of the fan-favorite Adidas Yeezy QNTM shoe is coming soon.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, Kanye West’s basketball-inspired sneaker is scheduled to hit shelves in the forthcoming “Mono Carbon” colorway this spring. The sneaker leak social media account also shared product images of the style ahead of the shoe’s release.

The images show that the Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Mono Carbon” features a semi-translucent upper that’s coupled with various gray striped details throughout the material. Breaking up the look is a tan suede panel at the forefoot, while navy mesh panels are used for the ankle collar and tongue. Adding to the look are gray shoelaces, a 3M reflective heel counter, full-length Boost midsole and a translucent outsole.

The Yeezy Boost QNTM was initially previewed by West in December 2018 before Adidas finally released the shoe to the public at the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. In addition to the limited launch, pairs were also given away for free from the back of Sherp SUVs that were driving around the city throughout the weekend.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Mono Carbon” will be released in adult sizing on April 7 for a retail price of $250. The shoe will be available at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, several Adidas Yeezy styles were up for grabs this week, which began with the debut of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bone” colorway on Monday and the reissue of the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” on Tuesday. Additionally, the Yeezy 450 “Cinder” launched today in full-family sizing.