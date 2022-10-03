The Adidas Yeezy QNTM ‘Hi-Res Coral’ Is Reportedly Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A bold new iteration of the Adidas Yeezy QNTM could be making its way to retail soon.

The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence and sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever shared a mock-up depiction of Kanye West’s basketball-inspired sneaker in an unreleased “Hi-Res Coral” colorway.

At the time of publication, an early look at the shoe has yet to surface but the mock-up image posted by the accounts show that the Yeezy QNTM “Hi-Res Coral” will don a two-tone color scheme on the upper including a translucent yellow mid panel and a gray ankle collar. The shoe also features pink overlay panels on the toe cap, navy shoelaces, and a reflective 3M heel counter. Rounding out the look is an orange Boost-cushioned midsole and a navy rubber outsole.

The Yeezy Boost QNTM silhouette was initially teased by West in December 2018 and made its retail debut for the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The first-ever release of the shoe launched in limited quantity in the Windy City and pairs were also given away for free from the back of Sherp SUVs that were driving around the city throughout the weekend.

According to both @Yeezyinfluence and @Soleretriever on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Hi-Res Coral” will be released at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists on Oct. 10 for $260. At the time of publication, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the laceless Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN “Analog” is hitting stores this week.