What the Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Looks Like In ‘Hi-Res Blue’

A new concept colorway of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN sneaker has surfaced on social media.

The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared a mock-up depiction of Kanye West’s beloved Yeezy 700 MNVN sneaker in a “Hi-Res Blue” colorway. According to the account, the style is merely a concept and isn’t a sneaker that’s expected to hit stores.

On the opposite side of the spectrum from the aforementioned Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN, there is an Adidas Yeezy sneaker that will be released in the vibrant “Hi-Res Blue” colorway. The Yeezy insider also shared an early look at the forthcoming “Hi-Res Blue” Yeezy 700 V1, a new colorway of the shoe that’s set to hit stores before year’s end. In addition to the “Hi-Res Blue” Yeezy 700 V1, Adidas also released the sneaker in a “Hi-Res Red” colorway in June.

In addition, Adidas is reportedly planning on bringing back several acclaimed Adidas Yeezy styles for Yeezy Day, a brand-created holiday that’s observed annually on August 2. The purported drops that are reportedly hitting stores next month include the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black,” the Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Blue,” the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” and the Yeezy Slide “Flax.”

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN “Hi-Res Blue” isn’t expected to release in stores.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, three new Adidas Yeezy Slide colorways including the “Onyx,” “Bone” and “Green Glow” colorways are hitting stores on Monday. The slides will be available in full-family sizing and will launch at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists and pricing will range between $40 to $70.