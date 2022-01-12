The Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner ‘Stone Carbon’ Gets a First Look

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner is coming soon.

The North Carolina-based sneaker store Sole Priorities shared a first look on Instagram at the Kanye West-designed sneaker in the unreleased “Stone Carbon” makeup.

The latest imagery shows the silhouette donning a predominantly black knit upper but is offset by a brown ankle collar and at the midfoot. The shoe’s standout design element is the slip-on design, which allows fans to wear the sneaker without the need for shoelaces. Additional details include the shoe size stamped by the ankle collar while indents appear at the center of the midsole. Rounding out the look is a stealthy black rubber outsole.

According to the Yeezy insider @Yeezymafia on Instagram, this latest “Stone Carbon” colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner will drop at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists starting next month for a retail price of $200. The account also revealed that this pair will be available globally for the first time ever. Although the early release info was shared by the Yeezy insider, the release has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, it appears that there will be plenty of new Yeezy styles dropping in spring ’22. According to Yeezy Mafia, some of the releases sneaker fans can expect to release in the coming months includes the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the new “Dazzling Blue” and “Pure Oat” colorways along with the all-yellow Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” iteration making its way to sneaker stores in April.