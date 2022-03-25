A New Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Style Is Releasing Tomorrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas is releasing a new colorway of the popular Yeezy Knit Runner this weekend.

The sportswear giant confirmed via the Yeezy release calendar that Kanye West’s running-inspired lifestyle sneaker is releasing in the “Stone Carbon” makeup tomorrow.

A first look at the forthcoming style surfaced on social media in January, revealing that the slip-on shoe will feature a predominantly dark gray knit upper that’s contrasted by a dark brown ankle collar. Additional details include the sizing of the sneaker stamped by the heel, both Yeezy and Adidas’ Trefoil logo printed on the footbed, an indented midsole, and a rubber outsole.

The Yeezy Knit Runner “Stone Carbon” will be the fourth Yeezy style to hit shelves this week, which kicked off with the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bone” on Monday followed by the restock of the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” on Tuesday and the launch of the Yeezy 450 “Cinder” yesterday.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner “Stone Carbon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

According to Adidas Originals on Twitter, the Yeezy Knit Runner “Stone Carbon” will be released tomorrow at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will also launch via the Confirmed app in North America, Europe, and China and on the Adidas app in select countries. The shoe will be available in adult sizing and will retail for $210.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner “Stone Carbon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner “Stone Carbon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas