New Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner and 500 High Styles Are Releasing This Week

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High "Taupe Black."

A pair of new Adidas Yeezy styles are hitting stores soon.

The German sportswear giant confirmed via the Yeezy release calendar that the new Yeezy 500 High “Taupe Black” and Yeezy Knit Runner “Fade Indigo” will launch before week’s end.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Taupe Black” launched today via the Confirmed app. The new style features a predominantly brown-based color scheme including on the neoprene upper, the suede overlay panels, and matching tongue and shoelaces. Breaking up the earthy tones is a black adiPrene+ midsole to cushion the underfoot.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Taupe Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Also scheduled to release this week is the Yeezy Knit Runner “Fade Indigo.” The style dons a multicolored makeup on the knitted upper, with various shades of purple, green, brown and navy covering the upper. Separating the look is a navy ankle collar including the shoe’s respective sizing on the heel. There’s also a dent at the midfoot, which separates the upper with the gum rubber outsole.

At the time of writing, the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Taupe Black” is available via the Confirmed app for $220, with the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner “Fade Indigo” scheduled to launch via the app tomorrow for $210. Both pairs will be available in adult’s sizing.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, Adidas announced that its partnership with Kanye West is currently “under review.”

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Taupe Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Fade Indigo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Fade Indigo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas