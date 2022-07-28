Images of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner ‘Fade Azure’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A bold new colorway of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner is reportedly on the way.

After delivering the “Stone Carbon” iteration of the shoe in March, the Yeezy insider has revealed on Instagram yesterday that a new “Fade Azure” makeup of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle shoe is hitting stores soon.

The Yeezy insider also shared images of the forthcoming style on the social media platform, which revealed that the Yeezy Knit Runner “Fade Azure” will don a two-tone Primeknit upper starting with a green makeup at the base. At the same time, blue appears on the ankle collar. There are also subtle green hits where both contrasting hues meet at the midfoot. One of the standout detail of this silhouette is the upper’s slip-on design, which eliminates the need for shoelaces. The size of the sneaker is also printed on the heel of the ankle counter. Rounding out the design are divots on the midfoot while a green rubber outsole completes the look of the shoe.

According to @Yeezymafia on Instagram, the new “Fade Azure” colorway of the Yeezy Knit Runner will be hitting stores soon but a specific date has not yet been announced. At the time of publication, the release of the shoe has yet to be announced by Adidas.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy insider also shared a first look at the forthcoming Yeezy Foam Runner “MX Carbon” this week, which is a new colorway of the Yeezy foam clog that’s reportedly arriving in stores soon.