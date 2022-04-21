A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Colorways Are Releasing Tomorrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

More colorways of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner are dropping soon.

The German sportswear giant shared images of Kanye West’s acclaimed Yeezy clog in the “Sulfur” and “Stone Sage” makeups along with their April 22 launch date via the Yeezy release calendar.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” dons a tonal yellow color scheme throughout the entirety of the foam upper and down to the underfoot. The “Stone Sage” colorway of the Yeezy clog sports a predominantly brown color scheme and the look is offset by lighter and darker shades of the hue throughout the upper and on the outsole.

The adult’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

This will be the first time that the “Sulfur” colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner is dropping while the “Stone Sage” makeup of the clog launched in March but was only available in kids and infants sizing. Both the aforementioned styles will be available in full-family sizing.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Sulfur” and “Stone Sage” colorways will be released tomorrow at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The adult sizing of the clog comes with a $90 price tag while the kids and infants sizing each retail for $65 and $45, respectively.

The kid’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The kid’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The infant’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike