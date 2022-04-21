×
A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Colorways Are Releasing Tomorrow

By Victor Deng
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Sulfur'
The adult's version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner "Sulfur."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

More colorways of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner are dropping soon.

The German sportswear giant shared images of Kanye West’s acclaimed Yeezy clog in the “Sulfur” and “Stone Sage” makeups along with their April 22 launch date via the Yeezy release calendar.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” dons a tonal yellow color scheme throughout the entirety of the foam upper and down to the underfoot. The “Stone Sage” colorway of the Yeezy clog sports a predominantly brown color scheme and the look is offset by lighter and darker shades of the hue throughout the upper and on the outsole.

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Stone Sage'
The adult’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

This will be the first time that the “Sulfur” colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner is dropping while the “Stone Sage” makeup of the clog launched in March but was only available in kids and infants sizing. Both the aforementioned styles will be available in full-family sizing.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Sulfur” and “Stone Sage” colorways will be released tomorrow at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The adult sizing of the clog comes with a $90 price tag while the kids and infants sizing each retail for $65 and $45, respectively.

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Sulfur'
The kid’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Stone Sage'
The kid’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Sulfur'
The infant’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Stone Sage'
The infant’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Access exclusive content

