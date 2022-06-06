The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Onyx’ Colorway Is Releasing in Sizes for the Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas is giving the acclaimed Yeezy Foam Runner clog a new look.

The German sportswear giant announced via the Yeezy release calendar that Kanye West’s beloved Yeezy Foam Runner foam clog will hit stores in a stealthy “Onyx” colorway before week’s end. The brand also revealed that the latest style will be available in sizes for the entire family.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” will wear a tonal black color scheme that dresses the entirety of the algae-based upper. During Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in 2019, West as well as Steven Smith, the designer behind the clog confirmed that the silhouette is made from harvested algae and then blended with an EVA material. The duo also revealed that the Yeezy Foam Runner is the first Adidas Yeezy to be made in the United States and is dressed with natural dyes.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” was initially reported last month to release in June alongside the restock of the coveted “Sand” colorway from last year, but the latter pair has not yet been confirmed to return to stores.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” will be released this Wednesday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for prices ranging between $45 to $90.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The kid’s version of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas