The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner ‘MX Carbon’ Gets a First Look

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezymafia shared images on Instagram of Kanye West’s beloved Yeezy foam clogs in an unreleased “MX Carbon” colorway. According to the aforementioned account, the release of the clog is coming soon but a specific date wasn’t revealed.

The images show that the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “MX Carbon” colorway dons a black-based color scheme, with streaks of yellow running across the forefoot while subtle pink and light brown hits appear toward the heel counter. The silhouette features several cutouts throughout the entirety of the upper for insulation. The foam material also serves as the clog’s footbed.

According to the Yeezy Foam Runner’s designer Steven Smith at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in 2019, the silhouette is crafted from harvested algae that have been repurposed and blended with an EVA material. Initial iterations of the Yeezy Foam Runner were also produced in the US.

Adidas has applied the “MX” color blocking to several Yeezy drops in the past including the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the Yeezy Slides and even the Yeezy Foam Runner.

Although images of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “MX Carbon” were shared by @Yeezymafia on Instagram, release details for the Yeezy foam clog have not yet been announced by the brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, images of this year’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” release have emerged on social media, but the style’s highly anticipated return has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.